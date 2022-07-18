City of F.C. Hit With $200,000 in Fraudulent Assaults on Bank Accounts

Monday, July 18 — Last week, bank accounts of the City of Falls Church and its School System were hit with over $200,000 in fraudulent withdrawals, City Treasurer Jody Acosta reported to the News-Press today. Neither the City, the schools nor any individual entity doing business with them will be held liable for the stolen money. It was swift action by Acosta when tipped on attempt by a person to cash a fraudulently altered City check that uncovered and put a swift stop to the effort.

According to Acosta, City police are working with the fraud unit of Truist Bank to pursue the thieves. The current theory is that checks were stolen out of U.S. Post Office boxes in the City and then altered.