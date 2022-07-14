Falls Church Events Calendar: July 14 – 20

Local Events

Thursday, July 14

Informal Networking Breakfast. An informal gathering for attendants to meet fellow Falls Church Chamber of Commerce members. No agenda and no cost of entry. The Original Pancake House (7395 Lee Highway, Falls Church). 8:30 — 9:30 a.m.

Five Centuries of Art About the African Diaspora. On exhibit until Sunday, July 17, the National Gallery of Art’s “Afro-Atlantic Histories” exhibit reflects the work of many artists, recent and long past, offering social context to this difficult history. Curator Kanitra Fletcher organized the touring exhibition from a larger show that originated in Brazil. “Afro-Atlantic Histories” is located in the National Gallery’s of Art West Building (6th St and Constitution Ave NW, Washington, DC) and is open from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit nga.gov.

Collab: Conversation in Art. An exhibition featuring work done in collaboration between two artists, running now — Aug. 14 at Falls Church Arts Gallery (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA). Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. The gallery is open Wednesdays — Saturdays, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Shibori Indigo Dying. Teens entering grades 6 — 12 are invited to Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church) to explore the ancient art of shibori indigo dying. Participants will learn shibori folding techniques and make their own dyed fabrics. Participants should wear older clothes; materials will be provided. Register at mrspl.librarycalendar.com/event/shibori-indigo-dying. 3 — 5 p.m.

New Women’s Bible Study. Columbia Baptist Church introduces a new virtual women’s Bible study group. The first meeting will focus on Max Lucado’s “You Were Made For This Moment.” The group meets on Thursdays, from 7:30 — 9 p.m. Email [email protected] to register.

Friday, July 15

Memory Cafe at Famille. Organized by the Kensington of Falls Church and Insight Memory Care Center, the Memory Cafe is a supportive and engaging environment for individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and their caregivers, friends and family. This event will run every other Friday, until August 12. Led by Insight Memory Cafe staff members. Spacing for the Memory Cafe is limited; for more information and to join, email Kayla Peters, Outreach and Events Coordinator, at [email protected] Famille (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

LEGO Club for Kids. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library invites kids ages 5 — 10 with one parent or adult caregiver for an afternoon of collaborative LEGO creation. All LEGOS provided and stay at the library. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Dog Adoption Event at 7 Corners. Lost Dog Rescue will host a dog adoption event at the 7 Corners PetSmart located at 6100 A Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, from 12 — 2 p.m. For more information, visit lostdogrescue.org.

Talewise Presents Pirates: Lost at Sea. Talewise presents an action-packed adventure about a crew of pirates marooned on a desert island. Throughout the story, participants will explore the science behind clouds, physical and chemical changes, air pressure and more. Best for kids ages 4 and up. Presented at Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Post-Service Blessing of the Animals. Christ Crossman United Methodist Church will hold a post-service blessing of the animals, beginning at 11:30 a.m. All creatures welcome; the blessing will take place outdoors. Christ Crossman is located at 384 N Washington St, Falls Church.

District Town Hall On Abortion Rights. Delegate Alfonso Lopez is hosting a town hall and conversation with special guest Jamie Lockhart, the Executive Director for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia. They’ll be discussing how our Commonwealth and our community can move forward after the U.S. Supreme Court’s disastrous decision. Walter Reed Community Center (2909 16th Street S, Arlington). 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19

Time to Knit at Cherry Hill. Knitters of all levels are invited to work on and talk about their projects at Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). This group meets every third Tuesday of the month. To sign up, email [email protected] 10 — 11:30 a.m.

Live Music

Thursday, July 14

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Roadducks. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

The Currys with Broke Royals. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Friday, July 15

Shartel & Hume Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jehova’s Favorite Choir. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St, Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Tarsha Fitzgerald Productions Presents: Voices of Motown. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Bullets. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Too Extra. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, July 16

Ukulele Hui Performance. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA). 11 a.m. 703-790-8088.

Stealin’ the Deal. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Dan & Chuck. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St, Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Gary Palumbo. The Casual Pint (6410 Arlington Blvd, Suite E, Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-286-0995.

Kindred the Family Soul. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Johnny Folsom 4: Johnny Cash Tribute. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church). $25. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Brad Doggett. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, July 17

Danger Bird: Tribute to Neil Young. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Theater & Arts

Thursday, July 14

Summer Concerts in Cherry Hill Park. The 2022 Summer Concerts in the Park Series, hosted by the Falls Church Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) and the Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department, returns for its 30th year of local musical entertainment. Running now — Thursday, Aug. 4, guests will hear a variety of regional artists — ranging in genres from blues to rock to Latin — each week starting at 7 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs and a picnic dinner, as seating will not be provided. Advanced registration is no longer required. For more information on the Summer Concerts series, visit fallschurchva.gov/632/Concerts-in-the-Park. The lineup for the remainder of the summer is as follows: Thursday, July 14: Acosta and Clark (Acoustic Roots); Thursday, July 21: KM2 (Rock and Pop Covers); Thursday, July 28: Karl Stoll and The Danger Zone (Blues); Thursday, Aug. 4: Big Howdy (Bluegrass).

Friday, July 15

Always…Patsy Cline. A 2022 summer revival of “Always…Patsy Cline,” the heartwarming musical that audiences got to see outdoors last year outdoors in Cherry Hill Park, will be making its return to the Little City on the Creative Cauldron stage. Based on a true friendship between legendary country singer Patsy Cline and a fiery Houston housewife named Louise Seger, the musical infuses country humor, larger-than-life human emotion and a selection of Patsy’s iconic hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Patsy Cline will be portrayed by Sally Imbriano and Louise Seger will be played by Erin Granfield. This 2022 production of “Always…Patsy Cline” is sponsored by local business Sislers Stone. Creative Cauldron is located at 410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church. The musical will run now — Sunday, July 17, with shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit creativecauldron.org.

Saturday, July 16

The Band’s Visit. “The Band’s Visit” tells the feel-good story of a band of musicians as they come across a small desert town and instill new life into the community, bonding over a shared humanity and a deep love for music. “The Band’s Visit” breaks down cultural and stereotypical barriers to uncover intimate human connections among the cast of characters. The cast is led by award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay, star of the original film and Broadway production. Joining him on the tour is actress Janet Dacal in the role of Dina. “The Band’s Visit” is a simple, joyful exploration of the power of music, running until July 17 at the Kennedy Center. The musical runs for 100 minutes, without intermission. For more information and tickets, visit kennedy-center.org. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed; for more information on the Kennedy Center’s Covid Safety Plan, visit kennedy-center.org/visit/covid-safety. The Kennedy Center is located at 2700 F St NW, Washington, DC.

Sunday, July 17

Hotter Than July: Stevie Wonder. Running now — Sunday, July 17, Signature Theatre presents a Stevie Wonder-themed cabaret — its first in two years. Taking inspiration from Stevie Wonder’s 1980 album “Hotter Than July,” this show brings back songs like “All I Do” and “Master Blaster (Jammin’),” along with some of his other hits like “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Summer Soft,” “I Just Called To Say I Love You” and “Higher Ground.” For complete showtimes and tickets, visit sigtheatre.org. “Hotter Than July” runs approximately 75 minutes, without intermission. Covid-19 health and safety guidelines will be observed; to learn more about Signature Theatre’s Covid policies, visit sigtheatre.org/plan-your-visit/safety. Signature Theatre is located at 4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA.