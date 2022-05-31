Letter to the Editor: Sustainability in The Little City

Editor,



I was very pleased to see the article about FCC’s focus on environmental responsibilities and sustainability. Kate Walker, the Environmental Program Coordinator for the City seems to have covered a lot of territory in her presentation reported last week. I am reminded that we all need to make small changes on a daily basis.

There are so many areas of environmental concern and interest among our residents that each one of us could find an issue we are passionate about. Act on your interests; find out what you can do. FCC cares about our community and our environment.



Dianne Skinner

Falls Church