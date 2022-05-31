Falls Church Calendar: May 26 – June 1, 2022

Local Events

Thursday, May 26

Black + White Exhibit (Ends June 26). Featuring art done in black and white, this F.C. Arts exhibit includes paintings, collages, and sculpture. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Jurassic Encounter: Dinosaur Experience (Until May 30). With more than 50 life-like dinosaurs, the Walk-Thru Exhibit is located at the Bull Run Events Center (7700 Bull Run Dr, Centreville, VA). 10 a.m. — 7 p.m. For information, visit feeltheroar.com.

Saturday, May 28

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Farmers Market features fresh produce, meat, dairy, and more. Covid guidelines observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Cherry Hill Open House Tours. Free tours at Cherry Hill historic farmhouse, now through Oct, provided by volunteer docents. Visit cherryhillfallschurch.org for information. Cherry Hill Farm (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

123 Andrés. Andrés and Christina, the Latin music duo 123 Andrés, returns to Mary Riley Styles Public Library. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market features meat, produce, dairy, baked goods, and other finds. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for more information. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Monday, May 30

40th Annual Memorial Day Parade and Festival. A community tradition that includes a special ceremony hosted by the Veterans Council, various vendors, live music, and the Memorial Day parade, with Grand Marshal De Long. (Park Ave and Little Falls St.) 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 31

Tuesday Morning Book Club. This month’s book is “Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Live Music

Friday, May 27

The Coozies. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Alex “The Red” Parez. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, May 28

Ohio Players. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Matt Burridge. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, May 29

Vietnam Society Presents: An Afternoon of Jazz. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 12 p.m. 703-255-1566.

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band. Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd, Vienna). 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Theater & Arts

Thursday, May 26

The Upstairs Department. A story full of trials and tribulations highlighting familial love, the limits of cynicism, and the wonder of the unexplainable. The 90-minute play will follow Luke and his sister on a journey to test out his paranormal talent. Running through Sunday, June 12, with shows on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Presented by Signature Theatre (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington). Visit sigtheatre.org for more information.

Friday, May 27

$5 Comedy Night at State Theatre. The State Theatre has brought back its $5 Comedy Night event, featuring some of the best stand-up comedians from the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Attendees must be at least 18 years of age to enter unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. All shows require proof of full Covid vaccination (original card or picture sufficient), or a negative Covid-19 test no older than 72 hours. For more information, visit thestatetheatre.com. 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Into the Woods. A witty, magical musical full of drama, humor and eventful surprises. Directed by Helen Hayes Award-winning director Matt Conner. Presented by Creative Cauldron; sponsored by Mark Werblood, Esq., Attorney at Law. “Into the Woods” will run through Sunday, May 29, with shows on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Creative Cauldron is located at 410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org for more information.