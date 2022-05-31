Falls Church Little League: Featured ‘Game of the Week’

By Erika Toman

In the Level AA regular season championship, the Falls Church Sharks defeated the Angry Avalanche by a score of 8-5 on Saturday, May 21. The first time the two teams faced off it was snowing, so it was fitting that the championship game was held on the hottest day of the year to that point.

The Sharks dominated the mound with 16 strikeouts. Logan P. set the tone for the game over the first three innings by giving up just one run, with Lincoln T. pitching in relief. They had tremendous help from their catchers Owen H., Alex N. and Sawyer W. Defensively, Alex N. had the play of the game by throwing out a runner at first base all the way from right center field.

Falls Church Sharks. (Photo: Kira Moriah)

The Sharks’ bats were as hot as the temperature. Henry E. and Lincoln T. were both unstoppable and went three for three at the plate. Charlie Q. was two for two, including a triple. Also notching hits were Logan P., Sawyer W., Alex N. and Faris S.

The Angry Avalanche rallied by scoring three runs in the bottom of the 6th. The crowd went absolutely wild when Vince K. hit a home run to kick off the late-game rally, followed by four consecutive hits from Calvin H., James L., Preston T., and Dante W. The Angry Avalanche put on a valiant effort, including some very impressive defensive flashes of leather by James L., Dante W., and Brooks R., who robbed an extra base hit on a laser-shot to third base, but ultimately came up just short. The Angry Avalanche also racked up hits from Rayyan P. and Nathan D. Both teams will be back in action this week in the Level AA playoffs as the 1 and 2 seeds.