Creative Cauldron Wins Roberts Fund Grant

Falls Church’s Creative Cauldron was recently awarded a 2022 Ross Roberts Fund for the Arts grant from the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia. The grant will fund a new bi-lingual teaching artist staff position, helping Creative Cauldron expand its program outreach to Spanish-speaking families and patrons in its service area.



Creative Cauldron Founder and Producing Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull commented on the impact that the grant will have on the organization: “This Ross Roberts Grant will help us begin an exciting new chapter in our history. Through it we will be able to better serve Spanish-speaking families by providing bi-lingual programming. We celebrate the rich diversity of stories and culture that flourish in our Northern Virginia community.”