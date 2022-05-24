Eden Center Recognized By Va. Historical Commission

The Virginia Historical Commission (VHC) has recognized Vietnamese immigrants in Northern Virginia as a significant part of Virginia history by awarding the Eden Center an Official Virginia Historical Marker. The designation honors Vietnamese Immigrants in Northern Virginia as an important and educational part of local history.



A dedication ceremony to commemorate the event will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Eden Center at 3:30 p.m. Speakers for the afternoon will include Mayor David Tarter, Trinh Nguyen Mau, Chairman of the Vietnamese Senior Citizen’s Association, and Alan B. Frank, Sr. VP and General Counsel of Capital Commercial Properties, Inc. The Eden Center will host the ceremony and welcomes the public to share in and witness this exciting historical event.



“The Official Virginia Historical Marker program helps bring attention to community treasures and the importance of their preservation,” said Douglas Ebenstein, President and Chairman of the Board of Eden Center, Inc., and Capital Commercial Properties, Inc. “Awareness and education are among the best ways to guarantee the preservation of history. This designation is a tool that will increase public awareness of important cultural resources, like Eden Center.”