Governor May Veto F.C. Bill To Expand Board Memberships

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin initially vetoed a bill that passed both houses of the state legislature unanimously that was requested by the City of Falls Church to permit volunteers to serve on City boards and commissions if they are not City residents. The legislature offered two new amendments to the bill last month and the governor now has until the end of next week to confirm his veto.



So reported State Del. Marcus Simon, who represents Falls Church, in remarks to the monthly luncheon of the F.C. Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. The politically spilt legislature and governor are expected to reconvene on June 1 to settle residual differences on the state budget, including on how the governor’s push for a grocery tax cut will be funded.