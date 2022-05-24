F.C. Council, Housing Group Mull Home Ownership Terms

The Falls Church City Council held a joint work session with the City’s Housing Commission this Monday with a focus on how to move ahead with an Amazon 2 Reach grant of $3.4 million dedicated to advancing affordable housing in the City. The funds will be put to the uses of extending the affordable housing subsidies at the Read Building, 402 W. Broad, for another 10 years and advancing an affordable housing ownership program for up to 18 properties.



Disagreements arose between some Council members and the D.C.-based non-profit NHP Foundation dedicated to preserving affordable housing that signed an agreement to work with the Housing Commission in February. At the point a homeowner in the program choses to sell a unit, the question arose over whether the proceeds from the sale should be split between the homeowner and the City at an 80-20 ratio, or 75-25. The latter would afford more for the City to recoup its investments in the maintenance and upgrade of the home.



The Council is expected to vote on the terms at its next business meeting.