F.C. Schools Superintendent Issues Statement on Uvalde, Texas Shooting

Falls Church Superintendent Peter Noonan released the following statement today regarding the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary, Uvalde, Texas:

The School shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, today is the latest horrifying example of violence in our country.

FCCPS condemns this senseless act of violence.

As a fellow school division, we offer our deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones in Uvalde, Texas, and our support to those who are re-traumatized from past experiences from other, all-too-frequent and horrific, acts of violence.

I want you to know that the safety of our schools, and the children and staff within them, remains our highest priority. While we hope never to see a day like today again, please be assured that we will continue to assess our processes and procedures to ensure the safest learning and working environment possible.

This senseless, devastating loss of life is difficult to process and comprehend. Our children look to adults for support and reassurance. If you or your child need additional support, please reach out to your school counselor. We have also included links below to mental health resources in our community.

Lastly, gun safety is one of many keys to ensuring that acts of violence like this are harder for those who wish to carry them out. If you have weapons at home, please store them properly and lock them up.

Important Mental Health Resources for Families:

Call 911 should you need immediate support in a life-threatening situation.

should you need immediate support in a life-threatening situation. CrisisLink Regional Hotline: 703-527-4077 CrisisText: Text HOME to 741741

Mobile Crisis Unit: 703-573-5679

Merrifield Center Emergency Services: 703-573-5679

National Hope Line: 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433)

1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) LGBTQ Lifeline: 1-866-488-7386

1-866-488-7386 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)

1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) SAMHSA National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (1-800-662-4357)

Be safe, love each other, and give your kid an extra squeeze tonight or tomorrow when they wake up…I know I will.

Sincerely,

Peter