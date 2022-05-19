Mustangs Stay Hot as Regular Athletic Seasons Come to a Close

Another week brought another healthy serving of wins for the various Meridian High School Mustangs athletic programs, many of which concluded their regular season schedules. Among those were both lacrosse teams, as the boys traveled to Kettle Run on Monday to win 17-6 before returning home to fall to Brentsville on Wednesday in a 7-9 thriller and then wallop Eastern View 22-3 in their season finale the next night, bringing their final regular season record to 8-6. The girls played only Kettle Run and Eastern View, both at home and on the same nights, and dominated both teams 21-4 and 25-3 respectively, and move to 12-1 on the season with one game remaining before the playoffs. Both teams will play in the regional quarterfinals tonight, Thursday, May 19.



The baseball team watched its scorching hot winning streak reach ten games after starting the season 4-4, as they beat Falls Church 12-2 on Monday at home, Manassas Park 15-5 on Tuesday on the road, and returned to their stomping grounds to take down Brentsville in a defensive slugfest 1-0 on Friday. Meanwhile softball lost its lone game of the week, a 0-7 shuthout at home against Brentsville on Friday. Both teams still have one more week of action before their postseason begins.



The boys’ tennis team also had a rather light week, losing in a nailbiter to Alexandria City at home on Monday in a 4-5 decision for their only matchup, while the girls also fell to Alexandria City 2-7 but were able to defeat Skyline 7-2 the following night. Both teams are now 7-5 for the season while both also have two regular season games remaining. Meanwhile on the soccer field, the boys swept Manassas Park and Brentsville on Tuesday and Friday respectively, the former a 2-0 road victory and the latter a 7-0 domination at home, as they continue their undefeated season with their lone non-win being a tie against Annandale on April the 18th. The girls defeated Manassas Park 8-0 on Tuesday, their game at home, and then fell as they visited Brentsville by a score of 3-6 on Friday, bringing their overall record to 7-4-3. Both teams still have several games to go before their regular season concludes.



All in all, it was another successful week for the Mustangs. This season has come and gone in a hurry, and with several programs in prime position to make noise in their regional brackets, it will be exciting to see which of them have their efforts rewarded in the coming month.