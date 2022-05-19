Falls Church Calendar: May 19 — 25, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, May 19

Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor is available every Thursday at Thomas Jefferson Library to help visitors with their questions. 703-573-1060. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.

Arm Chair Travel: Eastern Europe. A monthly activity featuring a travel video from destinations around the world, jointly hosted by the Falls Church Senior Center and the Mary Riley Styles Public Library. For more information, call 703-248-5035. (223 Little Falls St, Falls Church). 10 — 11:15 a.m.

Falls Church Fiber Artists. Those interested in knitting and crocheting are invited to a weekly group at Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Call 703-248-5030 for more information. (120 N. Virginia Ave) 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Storytime Fun. Tysons-Pimmit Library hosts a morning of songs, stories, and activities for toddlers/preschoolers and their caregivers. Registration not required. Best for ages 2 — 5. 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Robotic Bookmark Painting. This event combines technology and art for a bookmark-making activity at Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library. No registration necessary. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 11 — 11:30 a.m.

Black + White Exhibition (Ending June 26). Featuring art done predominantly in black, white, and gray, this Falls Church Arts exhibit will include paintings, drawings, collages, and sculpture. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). Open Wednesday — Saturday from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

F.C. Chamber Event: Virtual Orientation. The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will host an interactive presentation focusing on the Chamber’s mission, benefits, and other information. Register online at fallschurchchamber.org to receive a Zoom meeting link. 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

District Trivia. Weekly trivia at Clare and Don’s. 703-532-9283. (130 N. Washington St, Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia. Trivia every Tuesday and Thursday. First and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Friday, May 20

Sensory Story Time. A quieter, sensory-friendly storytime presented at Thomas Jefferson Library. Best for kids ages 1 — 3. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

F.C. Arts Academic Drawing. Part of a continuing course centering on basic academic drawing, led by Iryna Smitchkova. $220 per student; supplies included. Register online at fallschurcharts.org/classes. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 2 — 3:30 p.m.

The Jurassic Encounter: Dinosaur Walk-Thru Experience. Featuring more than 50 static and moving, life-like dinosaurs, the Walk-Thru Dinosaur Exhibit will take place at the Bull Run Events Center (7700 Bull Run Dr, Centreville, VA) between Friday, May 20 — Monday, May 30. There will also be shopping, food, free photo-ops, and games. 2 — 7 p.m. on May 20; 10 a.m. — 7 p.m. on all other days. For more information and tickets, visit feeltheroar.com.

LEGO Club for Kids. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library invites kids ages 5 — 10 with one parent or adult caregiver for an afternoon of collaborative LEGO creation. All LEGOS provided and stay at the library. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 4 — 5 p.m.

FCEF “Together Again” Gala. The Falls Church Education Foundation Gala & Auction will take place at Washington Golf and Country Club (3017 N Glebe Rd, Arlington). Funds support the Super Grant program, Advanced Teacher Training Grants and programs for ESOL, Special Education, and equity of access for our students. Visit fcedf.org for more information. 6:30 p.m.

Manassas Ballet Theatre: Cinderella. Hylton Performing Arts Center will be presenting Cinderella with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra from Friday, May 20 — Sunday, May 22. For more information and tickets, visit hyltoncenter.org. For more information on Manassas Ballet Theatre, visit manassasballet.org. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, the F.C. Farmers Market features fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and other items. Covid-19 guidelines observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Used Book Sale. The Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church) will be hosting its monthly 2-day used book sale featuring books, compact discs, and DVDs for all ages. 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Plein Air (Outdoor) Watercolor Painting. Led by instructor Rajendra KC; geared towards all levels. $200 per participant. Register at fallschurcharts.org/classes. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. and 1 — 3 p.m.

Cherry Hill Open House Tours. Free tours at Cherry Hill historic farmhouse, Saturday mornings through Oct, provided by trained volunteer docents. Visit cherryhillfallschurch.org for more information. Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

1-on-1 Technology Training. Participants will learn new computer skills with a library volunteer. Beginner – intermediate level. Registration online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov or by calling 703-790-8088, ext. 4. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Learn Vietnamese. Participants will be able to practice Vietnamese with a native speaker. Walk-ins welcome. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.

GIVE Tutoring. Free tutoring for children in kindergarten — 6th provided by GIVE, a high school student-run non-profit organization. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 2 p.m.

Oriental Brush Art with Darlene Kaplan. Participants will learn oriental brush painting techniques using step by step instruction. For all skill levels. Upper level conference room of Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 1 — 3 p.m.

Cherry Hill Farmhouse Docent Training. The Cherry Hill Historic House and Farm Museum is looking for volunteers to lead guided tours for the public. Responsibilities and duties include leading tours of the house, developing knowledge of the museum and its collection, and engaging visitors in dialogue and answering questions. Email [email protected] to register. Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church). 1 — 3 p.m.

Fix-It Clinic. Items in need of simple repair, including small appliances, clothes that need mending, hemming, or altering, knitted items that need repair, and jewelry are welcome at the Fix-It clinic. A participatory event; volunteers will be there to provide advice. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 2 — 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market features meat, produce, dairy, baked goods, and other local finds. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for more information. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

F.C. Arts Abstract Painting. Part of an on-going summer class led by Bryan Jernigan. For all levels. $250 per student. Register online at fallschurcharts.org/classes. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Building Safety Month Open House. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library staff and Fairfax County Land Development Services’ building inspectors, plan reviewers and permit technicians will demonstrate online tools and applications, answer questions and provide information about building permits, home improvement projects, and more. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 2 — 4 p.m.

Code Ninjas 3 Year Anniversary: Passport to Code. Code Ninjas of Falls Church will be celebrating their 3 year opening anniversary with a free event featuring various kinds of STEM experiences and activities. Visit codeninjas.com/va-falls-church for more information. (479 S. Maple Ave, Falls Church.) 3 — 6 p.m.

Monday, May 23

Spring Storytime. Mary Riley Styles Public Library will host a morning of songs, rhymes, and stories for young children ages 2 — 4, along with an adult caregiver. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

The Parkinson’s Foundation Communication Club. Meeting online every Monday, the group helps attendees practice speaking louder and clearer. Led by Susan I. Wranik, Board Certified Speech-Language Pathologist. Presented by the Kensington of Falls Church. Email Kayla Peters ([email protected]) for more information. 3 — 4 p.m.

Read to the Dog. Visitors will be able to read aloud to a trained therapy dog. For all ages. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov or call 703-790-8088. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 — 4:15 p.m.

Maker Mondays. Attendees will be able to create with Legos, Keva Planks, Squigz, Mega Magnets and more. Materials provided by Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 5 — 6 p.m.

Sight Words Bingo. Weekly bingo night for school-age children. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 5:30 — 6 p.m.

TinkerCAD for 3D Printers: After the Tutorials. Library staff will go over practical tips for making shapes using information learned with the TinkerCAD starter tutorials. Attendees should bring a laptop and mouse. Adults. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 7 — 8 p.m.

ESOL Conversation Group. Online group for those looking to practice English, meeting online every Monday via Zoom. Email Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for an invite. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 7 — 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

Spanish Conversation Group. An intermediate — advanced level group for those seeking to practice Spanish with a native speaker. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Basic Computer and Internet Skills. Attendees will learn basic computer and internet skills with Thomas Jefferson Library volunteers. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

F.C. Arts Watercolor Painting. Led by instructor Rajendra KC. $200 per student; suitable for all levels. Register online at fallschurcharts.org/classes. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 3 — 5 p.m.

F.C. Chamber Networking Mixer. The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Rowell Court Block Party and Networking Mixer in Old Brickhouse Square in the 900 Block of W. Broad St (Rowell Court) to the right of Dominion Wine and Beer. The event will feature food from several chamber member restaurants as well as raffle prizes. Free to Chamber Members, their colleagues, family, and friends. Hosted by Mark Werblood, Esq, of Tesler & Werblood. Visit fallschurchchamber.org for more information. 5:30 — 7 p.m.

Trivia Night at the Casual Pint. Weekly trivia. 703-286-0995. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

MRSPL Author Talk with Brendan Slocumb. Mary Riley Styles Public Library will be hosting an author talk with Brendan Slocumb, who will discuss his debut novel “The Violin Conspiracy.” Lower Level Conference Room (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Great Books Discussion Series (Virtual). The group will discuss “Siddhartha” by Herman Hesse. Email Marshall Webster at [email protected] for a Zoom invite. The Great Books Discussion Group meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month. 7 — 8:45 p.m.

Trivia Tuesdays at Audacious Aleworks. Weekly trivia. The winning team receives a gift card and entry into online championships. 571-303-0177. (110 E Fairfax St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Pre-K Time. Thomas Jefferson Library will host a morning of songs, stories, and activities for kids ages 3 — 5 in preparation for Kindergarten. First come, first served. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

English Conversation Group. Conversation group for adults looking to practice English. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 1 — 2:30 p.m.

Watercolor Painting: Flowers. Iryna Smitchkova will teach participants how to mix colors, create flower shapes, and build a flower composition. F.C. Art Gallery (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church). Register online at fallschurcharts.org. 3 — 5 p.m.

Mystery Book Club (Virtual). The group will discuss “The Thirty Nine Steps” by John Buchan, a classic mystery thriller set on the brink of WWI. Our meeting will be via Zoom. Email Catherine Wilson at [email protected] for a Zoom invitation. Meetings are held every other month, typically on the 4th Wednesday of the month. 7 — 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, May 19

Goodbye Vienna. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Michael W. Smith. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Thrillbillys. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Mother’s Little Helpers: Tribute to the Rolling Stones. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Friday, May 20

Quantum Leap Happy Hour. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

DJ Event. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jehovah’s Favorite Choir. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St, Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Wicked Jezabel Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 9 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Rodney Crowell Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $59.50. 7:30 p.m.

Live Music Fridays. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 8 p.m. 571-378-1469.

Son Rompe Pera. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church). $15. 8:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Patchwork Dorothy. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, May 21

McLean High School & Longfellow Middle School Big Band Jam. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $12. 1:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Mars Rodeo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Butte and Friends Rides Again. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Kathy Mattea & Suzy Bogguss: Together At Last. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Toby Lightman with Marie Miller. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Lucky Losers Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Mitchell Norton. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, May 22

Fusion Academy Presents: Fusion’s Got Talent. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 12:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Lady Di & David Cole Brunch. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Tunematics. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Kim Richey. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Bilal. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wolf Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, May 23

Mark Wenner & The Blues Warriors. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tuesday, May 24

James Madison High School Jazz Ensemble. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Open Mic Night with Andy & Josh. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Traditional Irish Music Session. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Wednesday, May 25

Bodeans. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

An Evening with Scott Kirby. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $18. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Open Mic Night with Bob & Martha. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

THEATER & ARTS

Thursday, May 19

Into the Woods. Taking from the stories and characters found within the classic Grimm fairy tale pantheon, James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim craft a witty, magical musical full of drama, humor, and surprises. Among the cast of characters are Cinderella, Jack, and the evil Witch, with “the woods” providing the backdrop for a host of tangled close calls and misadventures. Directed by Helen Hayes Award-winning director Matt Conner; presented by Creative Cauldron. Sponsored by Mark Werblood, Esq., Attorney at Law. “Into the Woods” will run now — Sunday, May 29, with shows on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Creative Cauldron is located at 410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org for more information.

Friday, May 20

The Upstairs Department. Playwright Chelsea Marcantel’s story will take the audience on an unexpected journey through the trials and tribulations of familial love, the limits of cynicism, and the wonder of the unexplainable. Centering on Luke who, after a serious illness, wakes up with the power to communicate with the dead, “The Upstairs Department” will follow him and his sister on a journey to test out his paranormal talent. Eventually, the two siblings end up summoning more than just voices from the afterlife. Show will run through Sunday, June 12 with performances on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Presented by Signature Theatre (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington.) Call 703-820-9771 or visit sigtheatre.org for more information.

Saturday, May 21

Shear Madness. Set in present-day Georgetown, “Shear Madness” is designed to engage locals and visitors alike as armchair detectives in order to help solve the scissor-stabbing murder of a famed concert pianist. Taking place within the Shear Madness unisex hairstyling salon, the show combines sharp improvisational humor with audience participation making for a thrilling, hilarious time at the theater. With a slightly different experience each night, “Shear Madness” will run through Sunday, Oct. 2. Presented by the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., NW, Washington, D.C., 20566). Covid-19 health guidelines will be observed; for more information on the Kennedy Center’s Covid Safety Plan, visit kennedy-center.org/visit/covid-safety. With general questions, call 202-416-8000. Visit kennedy-center.org for more information, complete showtimes, and tickets.