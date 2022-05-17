Regional Leaders Comment On New WMATA CEO

Yesterday, Falls Church’s U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, and Reps Gerry Connolly, Eleanor Holmes Norton,, John Sarbanes, Jamie Raskin, Anthony Brown, Jennifer Wexton, and David Trone, who represent the National Capital Region in the House of Representatives, issued the following statement on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Board of Directors’ selection of Randy Clarke as its new General Manager and CEO:



“Our top priority for WMATA is safe and reliable service. Metro faces major challenges right now, including resolving problems with 7000-series cars, declines in ridership during the pandemic, and long term fiscal issues. We are glad to see Mr. Clarke has past leadership experience in both safety and organizational management at major public transit agencies. We welcome Mr. Clarke to the region, and look forward to meeting with him to discuss how we can overcome these challenges and make a positive difference for Metro riders in our region.”