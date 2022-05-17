Missing Teen Found Safe

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 — Abigail Madelyn Salinas Zeballos was found safe today.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the missing teen’s information on Facebook, or took a moment to mention it to a neighbor,” said Police Chief Mary Gavin. “The Little City truly is a community that looks out for one another, and the Police Department thanks everyone for the support.”

ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE

City of Falls Church Police seek information to help a teen return home. Abigail Madelyn Salinas Zeballos is 16 years old and was last seen at her home in the City at about 3 a.m. on Sunday after an argument with family.

Abigail is about 5 feet tall, has black brown hair and a nose ring. She was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black and white Jordans (sneakers), and a black backpack.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Henderson at [email protected] or 703-559-9129 (TTY 711), or call the non-emergency Police line, 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).