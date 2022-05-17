Early Voting Begins in 8th CD Democratic Primary

Early voting has begun for the June 21 Democratic primary for the 8th Congressional District of Virginia, where U.S. Rep. Don Beyer has served since 2015. Beyer’s sole opposition in the primary is Victoria Virasingh, an Arlington native and 2015 graduate of Stanford University.



As for Beyer, he earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Williams College and has owned automobile dealerships throughout Northern Virginia. He served as lieutenant governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1998. He served as ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein from 2009 to 2013.



The GOP nominee to run in the Nov. 8 general election will be selected at a party convention scheduled for Saturday, May 21.