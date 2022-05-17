Fairfax Health Reports Covid-19 Cases Again on Rise

The Fairfax County Health Department is closely monitoring a rise in Covid-19 cases in our community, according to Fairfax Board chair Jeff McKay.



McKay reported that the current community transmission level for Fairfax County has been upgraded from low to medium. Outbreaks in schools are rising. Classroom outbreaks doubled between last week (139) and the week prior (74). This includes public and private schools, as well as childcare facilities.



Omicron sub-variants are driving this increase in cases. “As this virus continues to evolve, we have to remain vigilant,” McKay said. “Stay home if sick, consider masking in populated settings, and most importantly, get vaccinated.”