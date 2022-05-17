F.C. School Board Finalizes $57.6 Million FY23 Budget

Falls Church City Public Schools School Board unanimously approved a $57.6 million operating budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY 23) at its meeting last Tuesday. The budget is balanced, provides a wage increase for school employees, and provides additional support for students. For the fourth year in a row, the approved budget falls within Falls Church City Council Budget Guidance.



“The School Board would like to thank the City Council for adopting our budget which has met the City Council guidance for the past four years,” said Board Chair Laura Downs. “We value our partnership with the City Council and look forward to continuing our revenue sharing agreement in the years to come as it provides funding to compensate our talented teachers and staff and enables us to maintain competitive salaries to attract new teachers.”



The budget includes a step increase for eligible employees, a recovery step for employees who were eligible but did not receive one during FY 2021 due to the pandemic, and a 3 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all staff members.



Other expenditures include $3,000 per year stipend for National Board Certified Teachers, and a one-time $1,000 bonus for staff who are at the end of their salary lane, and implements a $15 per hour minimum wage. The budget also includes funding for Career and Technical Education, Math, and Science teachers, a School Nurse, a Psychologist, and a Secondary Campus Parent Liaison among other support.