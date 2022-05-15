Teen Missing From the City of Falls Church

Sunday, May 15, 2022 — City of Falls Church Police seek information to help a teen return home. Abigail Madelyn Salinas Zeballos is 16 years old and was last seen at her home in the City at about 3 a.m. on Sunday after an argument with family.



Abigail is about 5 feet tall, has black brown hair and a nose ring. She was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black and white Jordans (sneakers), and a black backpack.



Anyone with information should contact Det. Henderson at [email protected] or 703-559-9129 (TTY 711), or call the non-emergency Police line, 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).