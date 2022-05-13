99-Year Lease on 10-acre West F.C.Development Site Finally Signed

Friday, May 13 — In a complex signing event at the Falls Church City Hall this morning, the long-awaited 99-year lease on the 10 acres of land between the City, the City’s Economic Development Authority and the West Falls Partners group of EYA, Regency and Hoffman Associates was signed and sealed today, assuring that the funding will be provided to pay for the new $120 million Meridian High School and much more.

A statement from City Hall said, “Ten years of thoughtful, deliberate planning, negotiations, and community input lead to the signing of the 99 year ground lease for the West Falls project today. The payments – in large amounts in two phases, then in smaller amounts for 99 years — will finance the completed high school project.”

A ground breaking ceremony is slated for this coming Thursday on the site.

Photo caption: CITY OF FALLS CHURCH officials who participated in today’s lease signing for the 10 acres at the City’s west end were (left to right), City Manager Wyatt Shields, City Attorney Carol McCoskrie, and Chair of the Economic Development Authority Bob Young.