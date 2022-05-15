Community Yard Sale & Swap

In partnership with the Meridian Students for Sustainable Development, the Falls Church City community is organizing a yard sale and swap. On Saturday, May 21st from 9am to 1pm, all FCC residents are invited to put clean, but unwanted household items for share/swap/sale in your yard (do not place items on public property, including streets or sidewalks!). Help get rid of stuff you no longer need while benefiting community members and the environment! Sign up is optional, but strongly encouraged. Please email [email protected] if you want your name and address added to our customized Google Map or for questions.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn