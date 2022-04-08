Falls Church Little League: Featured ‘Game of the Week’

By Erika Toman

Saturday, April 2nd, The Avalanche claimed victory over the Candy Canes. The Avalanche were fired up in the first inning when Luca P. singled with one run scoring. They were then followed by a double by Rocky M. and a stolen base by James H. all in the first inning. Luca P. led the Avalanche on the mound for nearly 3 innings allowing four hits, two runs and striking out seven. Patrick S. was the relief pitcher for the Avalanche pitching 3 innings.



Aidan M. was the starting pitcher for the Candy Canes and he struck out five, and surrendered five runs over three innings. Chris C. threw three innings out of the bullpen for the Candy Canes. William F. of the Candy Canes fired an in the park home run scoring two runs.



The Avalanche finished the day with thirteen hits from James H., Rocky M., Matteo P., Luca P. and Thomas P. The Candy Canes tallied seven hits from Xander W., Chris C. and Tommy A.



Both teams are back in action this week! For a full list of all upcoming games, please check out www.fckll.org.