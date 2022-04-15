Busy Week for Mustangs Athletics

With several games postponed due to weather complications, it meant that last week would feature a much more active slate. Unfortunately Mother Nature still did not fully cooperate, notably on Wednesday when both baseball and softball had games pushed back once again, but for the most part, the action was able to be completed as scheduled.



The varsity baseball team fell 11-6 to Stone Bridge at home on April 4th in what ended up being its only game of the week, but the JV team had better luck, winning their matchup 11-4. That same night, the softball team defeated Alexandria City 3-1 in what proved to be their only game this week as well. The girls’ soccer team also fell in their contest, a 2-1 decision as they were defeated by Trinity Christian at home. Boys’ lacrosse dropped two games, falling 14-7 to Briar Woods at home and then travelling to Alexandria City to lose 10-7 the next day. But the girls’ lacrosse team had much better luck, beating Briar Woods on their turf and then taking down Yorktown on the road on Friday by a score of 11-5. The girls’ JV team also played Yorktown and lost 15-8.



This week is spring break for the Mustangs, who will have a very limited schedule of games and none from Thursday the 14th through Sunday the 17th. Boys’ varsity baseball will host Trinity Christian on Monday and both track teams will compete in a tournament at William Monroe on Wednesday.