In Memoriam: Dennis Lee O’Rourke

On Sunday, February 27th, 2022, Dennis Lee O’Rourke passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family. Dennis was born at Fort Belvoir in Alexandria, VA on June 7th, 1949. His family remained in Alexandria and he graduated from Groveton High School in 1967. Dennis lived a bountiful life, which included his time in the service after he was drafted into the Army in 1971; he spent 2 years as a Clerk in Germany before returning home.



Dennis worked in the Georgetown Bar scene in the late 70’s/early 80’s at The Crazy Horse. He then switched to Cable TV and ended his career as a CAD Operator.



In 1992, he married Lorraine Gilley and they moved to Falls Church, Virginia a few years later. The family has remained in Falls Church City where both of his daughters graduated from George Mason High School.



Dennis is survived by his wife, Lorraine, daughters Veronica (Andrew Ryan) and Paula, and many family and friends.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, March 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Capital Caring Health/Hospice or the American Heart Association.