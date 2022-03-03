AAUW Falls Church Seeking Book Donations

Cleaning-Up? Down-sizing?

Help a student!

Donate your books now

Looking for a new home for your gently used books? Want to help local area students go to college? The Falls Church Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is back collecting books now through April 9th at the book collection bin in the Falls Church Community Center. Books are for the Annual Used Book Sale, April 28 and 30 at the Community Center.

Book sale profits fund scholarships for local high school girls and grants to local organizations helping educate girls.

To donate, just deposit your good, clean, saleable books in the collection bin inside the Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). For larger donations, please contact: [email protected] or call 703-536-2235.

AAUW needs all kinds of books: children’s books, hard covers, paperbacks, novels, non-fiction, cookbooks, etc., that are suitable for re-sale. Please, no damaged books, magazines, text books or encyclopedias.