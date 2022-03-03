Legal Notice 3-3-2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY COUNCIL

CITY OF FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA

The ordinance referenced below was given first reading on February 14, 2022. A public hearing, second reading, and final City Council action is scheduled for Monday, March 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matters may be heard.

(TO22-02) ORDINANCE TO APPROVE CONVEYANCE OF PHASE I OF THE 9.78 ACRE HIGH SCHOOL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARCEL TO THE FALLS CHURCH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND THE CONDOMINIUM DEVELOPER, IN ORDER THAT THE PROPERTY CONVEYANCES CONTEMPLATED IN THE COMPREHENSIVE AGREEMENT CAN BE IMPLEMENTED

Public hearings are scheduled be held in City Council Chambers, City Hall, 300 Park Ave., Falls Church, VA. The public may sign up at the meeting or sign up to speak remotely at www.fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment before noon on the day of the meeting. Written public hearing comments may be sent until noon on the day of the meeting to [email protected].

For copies of legislation, contact the City Clerk’s office at 703-248-5014 or [email protected]. The City of Falls Church is committed to the letter and spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act. To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, call 703-248-5014 (TTY 711).

CELESTE HEATH, CITY CLERK

Volunteers who live in the City of Falls Church are needed to serve on the boards and commissions listed below. Contact the City Clerk’s Office (703-248-5014, [email protected], or www.fallschurchva.gov/BC) for an application form or more information. Positions advertised for more than one month may be filled during each subsequent month.

Architectural Advisory Board

Board of Equalization

Board of Zoning Appeals (Alternate)

City Employee Review Board

Environmental Sustainability Council

Public Utilities Commission

Recreation and Parks Advisory Board

Retirement Board

Urban Forestry Commission

Regional Boards/Commissions

Long Term Care Coordinating Council

Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Commission