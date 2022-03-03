3 New Restaurants Announced for Founders Row in F.C.

Thursday, Mar. 3 — At today’s meeting of the Falls Church City Council’s Economic Development Committee, Joe Muffler of the Mill Creek developers of the 4.3 acre Founders Row now under construction in downtown Falls Church announced the signing of leases with three new restaurants, bringing the total to seven at the site, all expected to open by this fall. The new restaurants announced today are a full-service Ramen and Japanese Izakaya restaurant from the operator of the Akira Ramen franchise in the D.C. area (exact branding still to be announced), Kyoto Matcha, a matcha tea and dessert quick-service restaurant, and Gong Cha Bubble Tea, a bubble tea quick-service concept. These three are added to the four announced in December, the Michelen-rated Ellie Bird, Chasin Tails, moving over from a N. Washington location, Nue and Roll Play Vietnamese Grill.

