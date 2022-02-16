Critter Corner: Katie

Katie is an almost 14-year old rare red Schipperke. A Belgian breed, Schipperkes are almost always black but a double recessive gene may produce white, cream, chocolate or a red like Katie, who is 12 pounds. Katie goes on a daily one-hour walk in East Falls Church, even when it snows.

