Falls Church Calendar: February 17 — 23, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, February 17 –

DADA 2.0 Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery (Recurring Event Until Feb. 26).

The DADA 2.0 art exhibit features art by local artists that expresses absurdity and discontent through the lens of Dada, connecting the absurdist, post-WWI art movement to the current social and political confusion in the age of Covid-19, highlighting the expressive rejection of nationalism and state violence. Gallery capacity is limited to 15 people at a time; face masks are required. Free to the public. Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center. For more information, visit DelRayArtisans.org/exhibits. (2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301). Thursday, 12 — 6 p.m., Friday, 12 — 9 p.m., Saturday, 12 — 6 p.m., and Sunday, 12 — 6 p.m.

Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor will be available every Thursday from morning at the Thomas Jefferson Library Study Room to help out with visitors with their tech issues. Geared towards adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.

Falls Church Fiber Artists. Join Mary Riley Styles Public Library for this informal weekly group to knit and crochet. Share what you’re creating and get advice from other knitters and crocheters. All are welcome. Geared towards adults ages 18 and up. (120 N. Virginia Ave.

Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Winter Storytime. 20 minute storytime at Mary Riley Styles Library for kids ages 2 — 4 with a caregiver. Masks are required for all attendees and social distancing will be enforced. If you or your child are feeling sick or having any respiratory symptoms, please cancel and stay home. Please be prompt; if you are more than five minutes late your space may be given to someone on the waitlist. Registration required; register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m. and 11:15 — 11:45 a.m.

Baby Storytime. Join the Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0 — 18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Five and Under Storytime. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills. Ages 0 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Preschool Storytime. Prepare your preschooler for the classroom at Woodrow Wilson Library. Attendees will read stories, move their feet and have fun. They will also be learning Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit with the theme of each program. This program is for children ages 3 — 5 years old with an adult. Siblings are welcomed. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Toddler Storytime. Ready to socialize your toddler in a fun and inviting environment? This program is for ages 18 months — 2 years old with an adult. Attendees will read stories, move our feet and have fun. They will also be learning Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit with the theme of each program. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

In-person English Practice. Interested participants are invited to join the Thomas Jefferson Library for a small conversation group geared for people learning English and looking to practice their speaking skills. For adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.

District Trivia. Trivia is back at Clare & Don’s every Thursday night. Bring your friends and show off your trivia chops. (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Friday, February 18 –

In-person English Practice. Interested participants are invited to join the Thomas Jefferson Library for a small conversation group geared for people learning English and looking to practice their speaking skills. For adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Kindness Cards. Join the Tysons-Pimmit Library to celebrate Valentine’s Day all month long and create kindness cards for a special someone! Registration is required; 11 seats currently available. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 – 5 p.m.

Saturday, February 19 –

Family Storytime. Ages 0 — 5. Share the joy of playful learning together at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Children and their caregivers participate in music, movement and song in this program that promotes bonding and highlights the natural rhythms in language. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Paws to Read With Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Movie Night: Black Panther (2018). Those interested are invited to join Woodrow Wilson Library for a showing of Marvel’s Black Panther (2018). This movie is rated PG-13. No food or drink will be allowed during the movie to ensure safety. Per county standards all library visitors ages 2 and up must wear a mask while in county buildings. Registration required; 15 seats are currently available. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 3 — 6 p.m.

DMV Farmers/Flea Market at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus. All are welcome to join the Open-Air Farmers market at the Robert F Kennedy Campus Festival Grounds for fresh produce and a variety of interesting finds from local farms and artisans. (401 Oklahoma Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002). 7:30 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Monday, February 21 –

Winter Storytime. 20 minute storytime at Mary Riley Styles Library for kids ages 2 — 4 with a caregiver. Masks are required for all attendees and social distancing will be enforced. If you or your child are feeling sick or having any respiratory symptoms, please cancel and stay home. Please be prompt; if you are more than five minutes late your space may be given to someone on the waitlist. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m. and 11:15 — 11:45 a.m.

Nonfiction Book Discussion Group. For February, the group will be discussing “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” by John Carreyrou. This program will be held virtually on Zoom. Please register if you would like to attend and be sure to include your email address so a Zoom invite can be emailed to you the day before the program. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (Virtual, via Zoom). 7 — 8 p.m.

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to Covid-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). Public comment can be made in-person or via MS Teams on any topic; sign-up by noon on the day of the meeting, fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Green Eggs and Ham Take and Make. Visitors are invited to Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library to pick up a kit to take home and play a word game with Green Eggs and Ham. Suitable for all ages. All day event. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).

Great Books Discussion Series. Join the Mary Riley Styles Library online for a discussion of “The Body of the Condemned (from Discipline and Punish)” by Michael Foucault. This program is held virtually over Zoom; email [email protected] for an invite and more information. Geared towards adults ages 18 and up. Great Books discussions concentrating on traditional and modern classics meet at 7 p.m. — 8:45 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month.

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Books, songs and bounces for Tysons-Pimmit Library’s littlest friends. Babies will be in their caregiver’s lap while the grownup actively participates. Birth to 18 months. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Spanish Conversation Group. Geared towards intermediate-to-advanced level students who are looking for an opportunity to practice their Spanish with a native speaker in an informal setting. This conversation group meets Tuesday mornings in the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library conference room. Registration required; currently 3 seats available. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, February 23 –

Pre-K Time. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities to get ready for kindergarten. Ages 3 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

English Conversation Group. Adult participants are invited to join Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library for in-person English practice in a group setting. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Needlecraft Circles. For those interested in hands-on crafts, the Thomas Jefferson Library will be hosting needlecraft lessons each Wednesday. Geared towards adult participants; supplies provided. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 – 2 p.m.

Pajama Storytime. Come in your pajamas and bring your teddy bear for a bedtime story at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Ages 0 to 6 and their families. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 7:30 p.m.

Char McCargo Bah: An Introduction to African American Genealogy. Join Char McCargo Bah, CEO/Owner of FindingThingsforU, LLC., a genealogist and lecturer, for a discussion on the many records that one can find in the church and cemetery for a better appreciation of the records one’s ancestors leave behind in their house of worship. Upper Level Conference Room of the Mary Riley Styles Library; suitable for teens and adults ages 18 and up. (120 N. Virginia Ave. Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

MUSIC

Thursday, February 17 –

Amy Helm. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $22. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Linwood Taylor Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, February 18 –

Shartel & Hume. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Dan & Chuck. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Me & The Boys (A Tribute to NRBQ), Pile O’ Rocks (A Tribute to Rockpile, Nick Lowe, and Dave Edmunds). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The 19th Street Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $15. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Nella. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $27. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Karl Stoll & Danger Zone. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Reed Waddle. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, February 19-

Dean Ford & the Beautiful Ones: A Tribute to Prince. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $18. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Mars Rodeo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Great Northern (Grateful Dead Tribute). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Something Country. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Dan ‘N’ Friends. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, February 20 –

The Miró Quartet: Chamber Music at The Barns. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $44. 3 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Honky Tonk Cassanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

An Evening with the Billy Price Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wolf Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, February 21 –

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Mavis Staples. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $48. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Howard Jones Acoustic Trio with Rachael Sage. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, February 22 –

Open Mic with Andy & Josh. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Wednesday, February 23 –

AHI. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Mac McAnally. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.Smylin Jack Trio. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

THEATER & ARTS

Thursday, February 17 –

Girls of Madison Street. A tight-knit family of African American sisters confront hidden truths and well kept secrets as they come together for their mother’s funeral. Conflicts emerge, tensions flare, but they soon learn that the bonds of sisterhood know no bounds. A “Bold New Works for Intimate Stages” premiere from Helen Hayes Award Winner Iyona Blake at Creative Cauldron. Please note: All patrons must wear masks. Social distancing between parties and proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 24 hours of the performance is required for everyone ages 5 and over. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at creativecauldron.org/girls-of-madison-street.html. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays. (410 S. Maple St., Falls Church). 703-436-9948.

Friday, February 18 –

Leaving Bedrooms. Leaving Bedrooms is a journey of romantic recovery in four scenes. Each scene takes place in a different bedroom. Shows take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 11, Saturday, February 12, Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at novanightskytheater.com. (1057 W Broad St., Falls Church). 310-597-1372.

Saturday, February 19-

Noseda conducts Haydn & Farrenc

NSO principal musicians take the spotlight in Haydn’s Sinfonia Concertante. Then, Noseda conducts the energetic Third Symphony by Louise Farrenc. Though often overlooked, Farrenc flourished at the center of 19th century Parisian music—admired in her lifetime as a teacher, scholar, and brilliant composer. Gianandrea Noseda, conductor.

The Kennedy Center is located at 2700 F St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20566. It is accessible by Metro (via the subway and bus lines), by taxi, and by car. kennedy-center.org/nso/home/2021-2022/noseda-haydn/. Sat. Feb. 19, 2022. 8p.m.