Va. House OK’s Change To F.C. Eligibility Requirements

The Virginia House of Delegates this week unanimously OK’d a proposed Falls Church charter change submitted by Del. Marcus Simon at the request of the F.C. City Council. The change permits residents of the City to be eligible to serve on City boards and commissions regardless of voting or citizenship status.

Del. Simon, in his News-Press column this week, said the measure is the result of the Council “looking for ways to be more inclusive and engage more city residents.”

