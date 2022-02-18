Former F.C. Resident Christopher Turner Dies at Age 48

Former Falls Church resident and 1991 graduate of Meridian (then George Mason) High School Christopher Thomas Turner, 48, died suddenly at his home in Denver, Colorado, Monday, his younger brother Andrew Turner reported this week.

Turner visited Falls Church last fall when he attended the funeral of his mother, Frances Sours Turner, who died in November 2020 and whose funeral was delayed by the pandemic. His father, Robert G. Turner, died in 2012. Chris Turner is survived by his daughter, Hayley of Colorado.

Funeral arrangements are pending.