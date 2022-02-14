Meridian Swim & Dive Team Celebrates Senior Night

By Leah Kirk

Meridian High School Swim & Dive Team celebrated Senior Night last Saturday night. (Photo: Leah Kirk)

The Meridian High School Swim & Dive Team celebrated Senior Night this past Saturday, February 5, 2022 with a Dual Meet against Manassas Park High School. Prior to the meet, the Mustangs and Cougars both celebrated their graduating seniors and their parents.



Among this year’s Seniors for the Mustangs are from the Boy’s Team: Jack Flanagan, Gaspar Green, Eddie Hughes, and Emil Morin. From the Girl’s Team: Natalie Burke, Emerson Mellon, Lauren Mellon, Annie Moore, and Emma Tice-Kepner. These students have been an integral part of the team over the last four years and the team will truly miss their presence and determination next year. Competition got underway after the ceremony where the Mustangs continued to dominate over the district rival Cougars, securing a in-conference win for Meridian. The Boys Team won 110-51 and the Girls Team won 112-35. The Mustangs travel to Colgan High School this Friday, February 11, for the Region 3B Swim Meet. The top 5 finishers in the Region will continue to the State Meet on February 17 (Dive) and February 19 (Swim) in Richmond. Spectators are allowed at the event and you are encouraged to come out and support your Mustang Swim and Dive Team.



Be sure to follow the team on Instagram @meridianswimanddive for updates and results of the Regional Meet.