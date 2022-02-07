Wizards Partner With Tinner Hill For Annual Essay Contest

The Washington Wizards professional basketball team is partnering during Black History Month with the Falls Church-based Tinner Hill Foundation in its annual essay contest open to DMV and Baltimore area high school and middle school students.



In its 27th year, the contest is a continuation of Tinner Hill’s “Dear Editor” contest in honor of Dr. E. B. Henderson, a sports historian, educator, administrator, coach, athlete and civil rights activist known as the “Grandfather of Black Basketball.” Dr. Henderson, a native of Falls Church, wrote over 3,000 letters to the editor to regional newspapers on civil rights and race relations issues.



Students are urged to write essays about trailblazers who have made a difference, and winners will receive scholarship contributions and recognition from the Wizards. Submissions should be made to nba.com/wizards/blackhistory.