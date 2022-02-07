Amazon Earns Perfect Score In LGBTQ “Equality Index”

Amazon earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for the fifth year in a row. The index ranked the company among the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”



The Human Rights Campaign is the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the United States, with 3 million members and supporters, and it has been working in advocacy for 40 years. Employers were graded on workforce protections for all employees, inclusive benefits, and support for an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.



The “glamazon affinity group” at Amazon started two decades ago with an employee who wanted to connect the company’s LGBTQ community. There are now 60 active glamazon chapters around the world working to help create an inclusive workplace.