Around F.C. Faces of Falls Church: Adam February 2, 2022 11:00 AM by FCNP.com I bumped into Adam in the final days of The Complete Stategists existence in Falls Church as the city makes way for Whole Foods. A long time resident of the city, Adam started working in the shop in 2013. By the time 2015 rolled around he was managing the shop. When asked if he had any parting words, he summed up everything pretty succinctly by saying, "I can't find the energy to be sad about any of this. I've enjoyed wasting a lot of time here."(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)