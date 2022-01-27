Falls Church Calendar: January 27 — February 2, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, January 27 –

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0—18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Five and Under Storytime. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills. Ages 0 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Preschool Storytime. Prepare your preschooler for the classroom at Woodrow Wilson Library. Attendees will read stories, move their feet and have fun. They will also be learning Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit with the theme of each program. This program is for children ages 3 — 5 years old with an adult. Siblings are welcomed. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Toddler Storytime. Ready to socialize your toddler in a fun and inviting environment? This program is for ages 18 months — 2 years old with an adult. Attendees will read stories, move our feet and have fun. They will also be learning Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit with the theme of each program. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Falls Church Writers Group. A group for local aspiring writers. Share your work, give and receive feedback. All kinds of writing considered. Bring something that you’re working on. This program will be held virtually on Zoom. Please [email protected] to request a Zoom invite. (Virtual event, via Zoom, hosted by Mary Riley Styles Library). 7 — 8 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia Night. Join Solace Outpost for live trivia every Tuesday and Thursday presented by Pour House Trivia. Come drink, eat and win. First place teams win a $30 gift card. Second place teams win a $20 gift card. (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 29 –

Farmers Market. Every Saturday, every week, you’ll find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, and so much more! Please review and abide by the Covid-19 guidelines. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Used Book Sale. Stop by Mary Riley Styles Upper Level Conference Room for their monthly used book sale. Get great bargains on books, compact discs, and DVDs for all ages. Most hardback-books sell for $2 (+ tax), paperback-books and DVDs for $1 (+ tax), and board books for $0.50 (+ tax). All proceeds support library programs and services. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Family Storytime. Ages 0—5. Share the joy of playful learning together at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Children and their caregivers participate in music, movement and song in this program that promotes bonding and highlights the natural rhythms in language. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Paws to Read With Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6—12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Bullet Journaling for Teens. Come set some goals and get organized for the new year at Tysons Pimmit Library. This event is for ages 13 — 18. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 3 — 4 p.m.

Comedy Night. $5 Comedy Night is back inside at the State Theatre. Featuring DMV’s best up & coming comedians. Hosted by Angel featuring Dale Dunlap, Adrian Rodney, Sandi Benton, Will McKoy, Liza Banks, Steven Chen, Shounak Vale, Jose Sanchez & Eddie Morrison. You must be 18 or over to enter unless accompanied by a parent. Valid ID required. (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Sunday, January 30 –

Used Book Sale. Stop by Mary Riley Styles Upper Level Conference Room for their monthly used book sale. Get great bargains on books, compact discs, and DVDs for all ages. Most hardback-books sell for $2 (+ tax), paperback-books and DVDs for $1 (+ tax), and board books for $0.50 (+ tax). All proceeds support library programs and services. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 1 — 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 1 –

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Books, songs and bounces for Tysons-Pimmit Library’s littlest friends. Babies will be in their caregiver’s lap while the grownup actively participates. Birth to 18 months. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Trivia Tuesday at Audacious Aleworks. Join Audacious Aleworks every Tuesday for trivia at 7 p.m. The winning team of 1 to 6 receives a $25 gift card to the brewery as well as entry into online quarterly championships for $2500. (110 E Fairfax St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Trivia Night at the Casual Pint. Do you know that the capital of Virginia is Falls Church? Do you know that Elvis was a member of the Beatles? If you know these things you should come to trivia Tuesday at 7:00 pm at the Casual Pint. As always trivia is outside in a covered breezeway and is contact free. Just download TrivNow on your phone and play along. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia Night. Join Solace Outpost for live trivia every Tuesday and Thursday presented by Pour House Trivia. Come drink, eat and win. First place teams win a $30 gift card. Second place teams win a $20 gift card. (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Wednesday, February 2 –

Pre-K Time. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities to get ready for kindergarten. Ages 3—5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Needlecraft Circles. Want to get crafty? Each Wednesday Thomas Jefferson Library teaches a new needlecraft. Supplies provided. This event is for adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

Afterschool Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It might be games, activities, or crafts! It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6—12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Pajama Storytime. Come in your pajamas and bring your teddy bear for a bedtime story at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Ages 0 to 6 and their families. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, January 27 –

Bobby Thompson Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

An Evening with Branford Marsalis. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $68+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Joint Operation with Harbor Boys and Toby Raps. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Friday, January 28 –.

Josh Allen Trio. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Raheem DeVaughn. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Enter the Haggis. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $28+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Get Back: The Apple Core’s All Beatles Music Experience. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $16 – $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Rusty Lost Highway Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Heather Peck. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, January 29 –

Reggie Right Eye Blues. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Rockits. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 7:15 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Shakin’ Woods Blues, Rock & More. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Brad Doggett. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, January 30 –

Honky Tonk Cassnovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Mike Dawes with Trevor Gordon Hall. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, January 31 –

Tom Saputo Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tuesday, February 1 –

Wednesday, February 2 –

Marc Cohn. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Sam Bush, Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer, George Meyer. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $77+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.