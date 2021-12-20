Letter to the Editor: Lakota Coat Drive Success

Editor,



Thank you Falls Church City!



…for your kindness, generosity and all of your beautiful donations of warm, hooded, winter coats (all sizes), gloves, mittens, hats, cute and warm baby blankets & pink wraps, lots of packets of warm new socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, underwear, little toy cars, activity books, puzzles, cute diaries notebooks, pencils, winter boots, soap bars, new micro fleece blankets, adorable new plush animals, National Parks wild animals plush animals, kids snow sets and the biggest, cutest pink piglet plush and more.…



All your items are greatly appreciated ….at Pine Ridge the thermostat is already in the teens and dipping to digits this week and snowy.



On behalf of the residents on Pine Ridge Reservation and the non profit Re-Member.org

Pilmayaye (thanks!)

Linda Kamel

Falls Church