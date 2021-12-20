Pedestrian Stuck Monday Afternoon on West Broad Street

The City of Falls Church Police Department is investigating a critical crash that occurred at the 900 block of West Broad Street, Monday afternoon December 20th.

Emergency units were dispatched around 4:15 for a report of a vehicular crash with injuries involving a pedestrian, approximately 3 to 4 years old. The victim was transported to Fairfax Hospital and currently listed in critical condition. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. The Investigation is ongoing with no additional details at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Falls Church Police Lieutenant R. Henderson at 703-248-5067 or Falls Church Non-Emergency Police at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711),.