Creative Cauldron Creates New Christmas Classic

Kanysha Williams and Carl Williams in “The Christmas Angel.” (Photo: William Gallagher)

Based on a book written over 100 years ago, Creative Cauldron brings the Falls Church community a new Christmas classic— “The Christmas Angel,” which made its debut last weekend.



Adapted from a book of the same name, the creative team at Creative Cauldron worked to create an original script, music and costumes to get the audience in the holiday spirit.



Set in the early 20th century, the story follows Angelina Terry, a wealthy woman estranged from her brother and scorned by Christmas. She discovers a box of old toys given to her years ago by her brother, Tom, when she was a child.



In the box she finds a Jack in the Box, Noah’s Ark, a stuffed dog and a doll. The audience sees flashbacks to Angelina’s childhood as she received these gifts and as Tom slowly had less and less money to buy her something. The final item she pulls out of the box is an angel, handmade for her by her brother as he couldn’t afford to buy her something that year.



With some Christmas magic, the angel shows Angelina the beauty of giving to those who need it during the holiday season and helps her create a family of her own.



I wasn’t sure what to expect from the play but I found myself blown away. Kanysha Williams, who plays Angelina Terry, and Gabriela Simmons-Robles, who plays the Christmas Angel, were some of the most talented singers I have ever seen live. All of the original songs by Matt Connor and Stephen Gregory Smith were fabulous, as is always expected from a performance at Creative Cauldron.



The story echoes that of “A Christmas Carol” but with unique twists added such as the main character being a woman and the toys helping to move the story along.



The cast features a mix of professional actors alongside teens from the Musical Theater Training Ensemble, all of whom are incredibly talented.



This show is perfect for all ages and sure to get you in the holiday spirit. I can truly see this show becoming a classic. The show is only playing for a short time and closes this weekend so be sure to see it while you can!



This performance closes this weekend. Performances take place Thursday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 19 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at creativecauldron.org. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid is required for everyone 12 and over. All patrons must wear masks while in the theater.