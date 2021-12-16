Falls Church Calendar: December 16 — 22, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, December 16 –

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Meets in person at Tysons Pimmit Library. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0 — 18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Five and Under Storytime. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills. Ages 0 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Storytime. Visit Woodrow Wilson Library to read stories, move your feet and have fun. Attendees will also be learning Spanish words as they fit with the theme of each program. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Friday, December 17 –

Do You Want to Build a Snowman. Come to Tysons-Pimmit Library to create a snowman from various crafting supplies. All materials will be provided. Ages 4 — 12. Register on the library’s website. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 — 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 18 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday at City Hall, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Saturday Morning Stories. Start your weekend off at the Woodrow Wilson Library. Enjoy our in person Saturday Morning Stories event with Ms. Nancy. Guests will hear 3 to 4 stories and find new stories to check out. All ages are welcomed. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:15 — 10:45 p.m.

Family Storytime. Ages 0 — 5. Share the joy of playful learning together at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Children and their caregivers participate in music, movement and song in this program that promotes bonding and highlights the natural rhythms in language. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Kids in Motion. Come join Tysons-Pimmit Library for motion and movement. This is an interactive experience that engages kids to form healthy fitness habits and empowers them to enjoy movement and fitness. Come dressed ready to move. This is for ages 3-8 with one parent, if you have questions about the appropriate age for a program or its content please call the branch at 703-790-8088 (option 4). Due to space limitations we only have room for one adult with each registered child. All employees and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — are required to wear a mask while inside all Fairfax County facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Room capacity will be limited to 40 people. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).11 — 11:30 p.m.

Solace Outpost Winter Market. Join Solace Outpost for their First Annual Winter Market. There will be vendors selling last minute Christmas gifts and live music as well as pictures with Santa from 1 — 3 p.m. and free arcade games from 3 — 5 p.m. (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 12 — 5 p.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Age 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Gift Jar Craft. Come decorate jars of holiday treats at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Ages 12 — 18. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 2 — 5 p.m.

Family Movie: The Grinch (2018). Kick off Winter Break with your family at Woodrow Wilson Library’s showing of “The Grinch” (2018). This animated rendition features the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Tristan O’Hare, Scarlett Estevez and Angela Lansbury. This movie is rated PG. This program is for all ages. No food or drink will be allowed during the movie to ensure safety. Per county standards all library visitors ages 2 and up must wear a mask while in county buildings. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4 — 5:30 p.m.

Live Nativity at Sleepy Hollow UMC. Join Sleepy Hollow United Methodist Church for a live nativity scene with characters portraying the manger scene and live animals. (3435 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Falls Church). 5:30 — 7:30 p.m.

Monday, December 20 –

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration. Please check in at the information desk at Tysons-Pimmit for tickets. Masks are required once more at the library regardless of vaccination status. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Holiday Yarn Tree Craft. Come make some winter themed tree decor at Tysons-Pimmit Library. All supplies provided. This program is for ages 8-18 only, if you have questions about the appropriate age for a program or its content please call the branch at 703-790-8088 (option 4). Register on the library’s website. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 3 — 5 p.m.

Maker Mondays. Let your imagination run wild as you build and create with Thomas Jefferson Library’s Lego, Keva Planks, Squigz, Mega Magnets, Magna-Cars, Marble Run, Gears, and more. For school-age children. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5 — 6 p.m.

Tuesday, December 21 –

Create Your Own Winter Terrarium. Create your own winter wonderland terrarium at Tysons-Pimmit Library. All of the essential materials are provided but you’re welcome to add your own flair afterwards to truly personalize your masterpiece. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 2 — 2:30 p.m. for kids and 3 — 3:30 for teens.

Wednesday, December 22 –

Needlecraft Circles. Want to get crafty? Each Wednesday Thomas Jefferson Library teaches a new needlecraft. Supplies provided. This event is for adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, December 16 –

Michelle Swan. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Mama’s Black Sheep + Christine Havrilla. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20 – $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Carbon Leaf. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Dan ‘N’ Friends. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Thrillbillys. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Slackers with The Aggrolites. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $20 — $25. 8:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Friday, December 17 –

Shartel & Hume Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Dan & Chuck. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Dan Lipton & the Whiskey Disciples. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Carbon Leaf. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Ex Files. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Karl Stoll & Danger Zone. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Diablos Negros. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church).$35 — $40. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sean Tracy. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, December 18 –

Smokin’ Lounge Duo Janna & Rob. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Stealin’ the Deal. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Tom Papa. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Skinny Wallace Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Allman Others Band: Allman Brothers Tribute. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Johnny Folsom 4: A Tribute to Johnny Cash. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $20 — $25. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Scott McMahon. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, December 19 –

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Soul Crackers. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 7p.m. 703-237-0300.

The Nighthawks. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Luther Re-Lives Holiday Show featuring William “Smooth” Wardlaw. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wolf Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, December 20 –

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Exit 245 + the BlueTones. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $18. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Puddles Pity Party. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Kenny G. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $75 — $85. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Tuesday, December 21 –

Maysa. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Clauster Eve Jammin’ Java Songwriters Circle. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $16. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wednesday, December 22 –

Todd Wright. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20 – $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Max Weinburg’s Jukebox. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $65. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

THEATER & ARTS

The Christmas Angel. Based on a little-known 1910 novel by Abbey Farwell Brown, this tale about an elderly spinster and her heartwarming transformation into the Christmas spirit echo Dickens and the journey of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Creative Cauldron’s award-winning creative team, Conner and Smith, put their signature stamp on what is sure to become another classic Christmas show. This production features adult professionals and students enrolled in the Musical Theater Pre-Professional Training program. Please note: all patrons must wear masks. Social distancing and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is required for everyone 12 and over. Performances take place from December 9 — 19 with shows on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (410 South Maple Ave., Falls Church). 703-436-9948.

Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells. In this holiday favorite, Junie B. Jones, First-Grader, is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school in this play by Providence Players. Too bad tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.’s fun. So, when Junie B. draws May’s name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson! But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves? A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. Suitable for children and families. Performances will take place December 10 — 19 with performances at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday and 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. (2855 Annandale Rd., Falls Church). 703-425-6782.

Rent. La Vie Boheme! The iconic rock musical’s pure rush of adrenaline, passion, energy and joy is boldly and immersively reimagined in Signature style for a triumphant reopening. At the end of the millennium, a group of bohemians in the East Village of New York City struggle with gentrification, love, loss and legacies amidst the HIV/AIDS crisis. Through songs such as “Seasons of Love,” “One Song Glory,” “I’ll Cover You,” “Out Tonight” and more, they embrace hope, find strength and survive. Winner of the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize, Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking phenomenon defined a generation as it redefined the American musical and has never been more essential in today’s world. November 2 — January 2. Performance times vary. (4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington). 703-820-9771.