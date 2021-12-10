Weekend of Giving Help FC Seniors Dec. 10-12

Do good by eating good this weekend. Mention this flyer or phrase “BuildStrong Seniors” at these generous local restaurants and 10% of proceeds will go towards local seniors in-need this holiday season.

DINNER AT IRELAND’S FOUR PROVINCES (105 W. Broad Street)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10 6PM – 10PM

BRUNCH AT BAKESHOP (100 E. Fairfax Street)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11 9AM – 1PM

LUNCH AT CLARE & DON’S BEACH SHACK (130 N. Washington Street)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12 12PM – 3PM

You can also make a donation at cyfadvocacy.org/donate.