Founders Row Announces 4 Restaurants Confirmed So Far

Joe Muffler of Mill Creek Residential, developers of the 4.3 acre Founders Row site that is nearing completion at N. West and W. Broad in Falls Church, told a meeting of the Falls Church City Council’s Economic Development Committee yesterday that four commercial tenants have signed leases so far, all restaurants, covering 10,000 square feet of the site’s ground floor commercial space. He added that another three restaurants are nearing signing leases, and he was upbeat about prospects for securing a movie theater tenant before the end of the year.

The four restaurants now under leases include a seafood and “masterpiece bar” site, an upscale Asian site, a quick serve healthy Asian street food location and an “elegant modern American cuisine” site that is among the top brands in the wider region and of Michelen Star quality.