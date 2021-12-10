La Tingeria Parking Issues Update

Thanks to the owners of La Tingeria who have worked with zoning staff to alleviate the residential parking issues that have resulted from their popularity since opening. You’ll notice new stripes in their parking lot, to maximize spaces, and our Public Works team is working with them on other solutions such as short-term parking in the commercial zone of the street. City staff will meet with the neighbors on Monday as well. The business owner was informed today that the Certificate of Occupancy stands and will not be revoked.

