Supporting Local Businesses This Gift Giving Season

The holiday season is here and with mail delays it’s the perfect time to support local small businesses. The City of Falls Church has something for every person on your list. Not only will you find the perfect gift but you’ll also be supporting your community!



For the theater lover: Creative Cauldron’s season has just begun with multiple plays and concerts set to take place next year including “Girls of Madison Street,” “The Adventures of Mr. Toad,” and “Into the Woods.” Gift certificates of any amount can be purchased on Creative Cauldron’s website and put towards live theater, music or classes. This is the perfect gift for aspiring actors and theater lovers alike.



Creative Cauldron is located at 410 S. Maple Ave. in Falls Church. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org for more details.



For the young reader: Scramble is a fabulous location for kids to go play but did you know they have a full bookstore as well? Scramble stocks dozens of different Usborne Books and is one of the largest suppliers of the publishing house on the east coast. There is a wide variety of books on many topics for a variety of ages.



Scramble is located at 130 E. Fairfax St. in Falls Church. Visit goscramble.com for more details.



For the family of bakers: Have you ever wanted to make your own Preservation Biscuit Company biscuits at home? Now you can. Make Your Own Biscuit Kits can now be ordered (with 24 hours notice) on the Preservation Biscuit website. Each kit comes with instructions and all of the ingredients you’ll need to make 6 — 7 biscuits of your own. This is the perfect gift for bakers of all ages!



Preservation Biscuit Company is located at 102 E. Fairfax St. in Falls Church. Make Your Own Biscuit Kits can be ordered online with 24 hours notice on preservationbiscuit.com by clicking the “order now” tab. Call 571-378-1757 for more details.

Preservation Biscuit Company is offering Make Your Own Biscuit kits! This is the perfect gift for young bakers and their families. (Photo Courtesy of Preservation Biscuit Company)



For the activist: What’s a better gift to give than giving back? Falls Church is home to a variety of nonprofits from Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation to the Falls Church Homeless Shelter and many more. Whatever they are passionate about, there is a nonprofit organization in need of help. Try donating to an organization dedicated to a cause they are passionate about in their name this holiday season!



For a list of nonprofit organizations in Falls Church, visit fallschurchchamber.org/list/category/nonprofit-52.



For the coffee drinker: Rare Bird Coffee Roasters sells a variety of coffee beans, both caffeinated and decaf with different flavors for every taste. They also have a subscription— for $19 a month they can have a new 12 oz bag of coffee delivered to their door every month! If their New Year’s Resolution is to start drinking coffee at home instead of going out, this is the perfect gift!



Rare Bird Coffee Roasters is located at 230 W. Broad St. in Falls Church. For more information , call 571-314-1711 or visit rarebirdcoffee.com.



For the little ones to gift: Clay Cafe Studios has a variety of pottery “to go” that can be taken home to be painted, including an ornament kit. Kits come with five ornaments, two brushes and a selection of six paints. No time to paint? Let Clay Cafe do it for you! To-go kits as well as completed pieces can be purchased online at shop.claywire.com.



Clay Cafe Studios is located at 101 N. Maple Ave. in Falls Church. Visit claywire.com or call 703-879-3386 for more information.



For young fashionistas: Lemon Lane Consignment offers a variety of clothing for sizes newborn through size 14 and shoes in sizes newborn through three years. The inventory is constantly changing as new items are brought in so you’ll be sure to find something that suits their style.



Lemon Lane is located at 246 W. Broad St. in Falls Church. You can shop via their Instagram @lemonlane_consignment, their website at lemonlaneconsignment.com or by calling 703-300-0060.



For the person who loves the outdoors: A long-time staple of the Falls Church community, Brown’s Hardware has a wide variety of items for any project you might have. In addition, they also have a selection of bird feeders and seed if you’re the type of person who prefers to sit outside and be with nature.



Brown’s Hardware is located at 100 W. Broad St. in Falls Church. Call 703-532-1168 for more information.



For the party host: Preorders are now open for Dogwood Tavern’s limited edition eggnog! The eggnog is made with the finest bourbon, rum and brandy and aged for 30 days in-house. Preorders can now be made on their website and pickup begins on Monday, December 13. Additionally, they are currently running a gift card promotion— when you purchase $100 worth of gift cards, you’ll receive a complimentary $20 gift card to keep for yourself or give to a loved one!



Dogwood Tavern is located at 132 W. Broad St. in Falls Church. Preorders for eggnog and gift cards can be purchased online at dogwoodtavern.com. Pickup for eggnog begins December 13. Call 703-237-8333 or email [email protected] for more information.



For the vintage lover: New to You offers designer clothing, vintage glassware, mid-century modern home goods, fine jewelry, unique gifts and more. Not only is this a great way to shop locally but it’s also a great way to shop sustainably by buying secondhand! Who says you can’t be stylish and sustainable at the same time?



New to You is located at 108 W. Broad St. in Falls Church. For more information, visit https://newtoyou.net/ or call 703-533-1251.

New To You offers a variety of designer shoes, clothes and accessories. (Photo: Courtesy of New to You)



For the person with a resolution to work out more: Workout equipment is an investment and can be pricey. Help your loved one purchase their dream bike with a gift card to Conte’s Bike Shop. Gift cards can be purchased with values from $10 to $1,000. With trails all over the area a new bike is the perfect way to get outdoors and exercise in the new year.



Conte’s Bike Shop is located at 1118 W. Broad St. in Falls Church. Call 703-639-0343 or visit contebikes.com for more details.



For all the kids on your list: Doodlehopper 4 Kids is your one stop shop for toys, games, books and more. With hot toys like Squishmallows and fidget toys to jewelry-making kits and sports equipment and more you’re sure to find something for all of the little ones on the “nice list” this year.



Doodlehopper 4 Kids is located at 234 W. Broad St. in Falls Church. To see their online catalog or find out more information, visit their website at doodlehopper.com.