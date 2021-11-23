Letter to the Editor: Affordable Hosing in Falls Church

Editor,



I was pleased to see an article about a topic that all people living in FCC should be aware of and care about. Despite FCCs claim that they are very fair and care about disadvantaged communities, it has really only one “affordable” housing complex — the Fields Apartments. The article showed us that the management and the FCC Housing Department aren’t ensuring that these people live in safe, clean and well cared for way. Not a great way for the most affluent city in this area to show they care about disadvantaged communities. I hope the New Press continues to follow this story to ensure that this situation is rectified and explore ways the City can add more affordable housing.



Jane Polzer

Falls Church