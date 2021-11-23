X-Country Season Completed

The Meridan Mustangs cross country teams battled the chilly weather filled with windy conditions. They finished their season with a strong performanace at the 3A State Meet in Salem. More than 25 schools competed on the 5K course.

The Meridan Girls’ team placed 3rd with 117 points. This was the Mustangs highest finish since 2016. Lauren Mellon paced the girls team with a 15th place. This was Lauren’s first All-State medal. Closely behind was Molly Moore who finished in 21st place and Alexis Niemi finished in 29th place. The Lady Mustangs team had 5 come in the top 60.

The Mustang Boys raced to a 7th place finish with 191points. The Boys finish was two spots above where they placed in 2019. Tucker Albaugh led the boys team finishing in 19th place, followed by Sean Pala in 41st place and Henry Hladky in 46th place. The boys had 4 finish in the top 70.

