The Mustangs are headed to the regional semi-finals after a huge 45-0 win over Richmond-based Armstrong High School.



Evans Rice and George Papadopoulos scored 2 TDs each, and Ben Varner and Griffin Harrison each added 1. Noah Holmgren went six for six on extra points and also kicked a field goal. The Mustangs will take on Goochland this Friday at home at 7 pm. Tickets will be $7 at the gate.