Letter to the Editor: School Board Candidate Seeks Clarification

Editor,



Thankfully, more and more voters know that your jejune shots land well wide of the mark. Still, I do need to correct one particular falsehood: I have never disparaged our schools, and I never will.



Like many of us, my family moved here to be a part of a world-class public education system. Falls Church schools earned their reputation over decades of stellar performance by teachers and staff — and dedication by parents and local leaders. But success can breed complacency, which is why the board should be more accountable and responsive.

That message is clearly resonating, as board members have done more to engage the community over the last two months than in the last two years. Meaningful public outreach should be the norm, not the exception, in a community with our resources and commitment to students.



Ilya Shapiro



Falls Church