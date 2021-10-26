Letter to Editor: Donations for School Board Election

Editor,



If you were watching the League of Women Voters’ school board candidate debate, you heard candidate Shapiro say that he has raised nearly $30,000 for his campaign for school board— $30,000— of which 40—45 percent is local If you consider Maryland and Northern Virginia local for a school board election. More than half his money comes from further away. Most other candidates had raised considerably smaller amounts, with most contributions coming from within the city or family members and friends supportive of their campaigns. They have relied on door-to-door campaigning. Candidate Silverman indicated that she has received a fair amount of money from outside organizations (but nothing close to $30,000).



Falls Church, let’s keep our school board local. Out of state idealogues and their representatives have no place on our school board.

Kathy Rice

Falls Church