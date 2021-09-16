Falls Church Calendar: September 16-22, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Bilingual Baby Storytime. Interested parents can join Tysons Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. This week’s baby storytime will include Spanish songs and books. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. Tysons Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike Falls Church). 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Storytime. Interested parents can bring their children to Woodrow Wilson Library to read stories, move their feet and have fun. Attendees will also be learning Spanish words as they fit with the theme of each program. For the month of September, all storytimes will be for ages birth to 4 years old. Woodrow WIlson Library (6101 Knollwood Dr. Falls Church). 10:30 – 11 a.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Sunset Cinema: Raya & The Last Dragon. Interested attendees can join the City’s Recreation and Parks Department on select Fridays in September and October for Sunset Cinema in Cherry Hill Park. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets and picnics. Drinks, popcorn, and snacks will be available for purchase. Attendance is free and all are welcome. In the case of inclement weather, screenings will be moved into the Community Center as available. The Sept. 17 Sunset Cinema movie is “Raya and The Last Dragon” (PG, 2021). Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:45 – 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Age 6-12. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd.) Falls Church. 2 – 3 p.m.

3D Printing with FCPL. Teens and adults are welcome to go over finding objects well suited for our style and size of our printers, creating simple objects, and an inside look at how we print for the public. Are you trying to create, resize, or modify a file to print with us? Stop by and we’ll try to help make your next print more successful. To follow along, bring a charged laptop and a mouse. Masks are required for all individuals inside the library regardless of vaccination status. Tyson Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike Falls Church). 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Pajama Storytime. Children and their parents are welcome to come in their pajamas and bring a teddy bear for a bedtime story at Tysons Pimmit Library. (7584 Leesburg Pike). 7 – 7:30 p.m.

ONLINE EVENTS

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

City Council Work Session (Online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATRE & ARTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

“Detroit ’67” by Dominique Morisseau. This award-winning play tells the story of the Poindexter siblings and the personal — as well as social — conflicts that they are forced to go through in late-60s Detroit. Set to the influential soundtrack of Motown, this play is a spirit story of human drama, as well as a socially resonant piece of art. Streaming online until Sept. 16. Signature Features productions can be streamed on your computer or watched on your TV through the Marquee TV app; the app is available on multiple devices. Ticket buyers do not need to pay any additional fees to view Signature productions on Marquee TV. $35. For more information or to buy tickets visit sigtheatre.org/events/202021/detroit-67.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

The Claire Show. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad Street). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Mother’s Little Helper. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). Free. 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Brook Yoder (encore performance the following night at the same time). Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad Street). 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Nobody’s Business. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Young Relics. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Mars Rodeo Acoustic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Red Shoes Live. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Fabulous Dialtones Live. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $Free. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

33 ⅓ Live’s Killer Queen Experience. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Accidental Charm Live and In Concert: Outdoor Show. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). Free. 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Country Show Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Way Down Wanderers. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Willem Dicke Live and in Concert. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad Street). 4p.m. 703-534-8999