Falls Church Calendar: September 2 – 8, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Origami Bookmarks. Interested participants are invited to make some origami bookmarks with Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library staff, just in time for the new school year. Learn how to make origami and use your new bookmarks for your school books all year. Geared towards school-age children and teens. For more information, visit librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/8189545. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). All day.

Walk-In Tech Clinic. A Tech Tutor is available every Thursday morning in the Thomas Jefferson Library Study Room to help visitors with any and all of their tech-related issues and questions. First come, first serve. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 – 11 a.m.

English Conversation Group. A small conversation group will take place in the Thomas Jefferson Conference Room for adult learners seeking to improve their English. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). Noon – 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Interested participants are invited to read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog. Visitors can bring their own book, or choose one from the library. Walk-ins are welcome. Geared towards kids ages 6 – 12. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 2 – 3 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Jazz4Justice. The first annual Jazz4Justice fundraising event will take place on Labor Day to celebrate the holiday for all Americans while also supporting the Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) in its initiative for economic justice and labor rights. The event is free and family-friendly. No tickets required to view the performance. The event will feature free hot dogs, door prizes, and the Jazz4Justice All Stars Ensemble. Mr. Brown’s Park Mr. Brown’s Park (100 W. Broad Street, Falls Church). 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Spanish Conversation Group. Interested participants are welcome to practice their Spanish with a native speaker in an informal setting. This conversation group meets Tuesday mornings in the Tysons-Pimmit Library Conference Room. Geared towards adult, intermediate – advanced level students. Registration is required; two seats currently available. To register or for more information, visit librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/7918174. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

English for Pre-Beginners. Students with no or limited prior English language experience are invited to a small study group that focuses on basic vocabulary and every-day phrases. Participants are encouraged to attend several groups to better benefit from the program. Limited to six students; registration is required. Five seats available. Covid-19 precautions are in place; masks are required. To register or for more information, visit librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/7752224. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 6:30 – 8 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Korean/English Bilingual Storytime (online). Interested participants are invited for virtual storytime, featuring songs, rhymes, and stories told both in Korean and English. Geared towards kids ages 3 – 5, with an adult caregiver present. Registration is required: two seats available. To register or for more information, visit librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/8069160. A Zoom link for the event will be sent prior to the start time. 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

All Access Book Club (online). September’s book discussion will center on “Me Talk Pretty One Day” by David Sedaris. The All-Access Book Club meets on the first Thursday of every month via conference call. A variety of books are read and discussed, with a focus on the author’s ability to manipulate the audience’s feelings through storytelling. To join the discussion group, call 703-324-1800 or the toll-free number 1-877-862-8112; enter the code 389887 when prompted. For more information, call Access Services at 703-324-8380 or email [email protected] 11 a.m. – Noon.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Bouncin’ Babies (online). Join Ms. Kelly and her ukulele for a morning of singing, storytelling, and fun. Bouncin’ Babies helps build an early literacy foundation for kids, while providing a fun time for parents and their toddlers. Geared towards children ages 1 and under, with an adult caregiver present. Registration required; 17 seats available. To register or for more information, visit librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/8231456. A Zoom link will be emailed prior to the event. 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Broadway in the Park featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry and Brian Stokes Mitchell. To celebrate the return of live musical theater, visitors are invited to an evening of Broadway’s greatest hits under the stars. Starring Broadway’s Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, The Color Purple) and Brian Stokes Mitchell (Ragtime, Man of La Mancha) and a cast of Signature favorites, the evening will include favorites such as “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I Am What I Am,” “The Schuyler Sisters,” and many others. Sponsored by Signature Theatre and Wolf Trap. Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test upon entry to the Wolf Trap venue. Masks are required. For more information, visit sigtheatre.org/events/202122/broadway-in-the-park. Friday, Sept. 3. 8 p.m. $32.

“Detroit ’67.” Winner of the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama, this thought-provoking play comes to life with a soundtrack straight from the 1960s. Capturing the spirit and groove of Detroit, Dominique Morriseau’s play pays homage to the sounds and sights of Motown — a classic, influential era in American pop music. The story of “Detroit ‘67” follows Chelle and Lank Poindexter and the disagreements that erupt within the family when Lank comes home with a mysterious white woman. Life in and outside their family becomes more turbulent — and more dangerous. For more information, visit sigtheatre.org. Streaming for free on demand until Sept. 16, 2021.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Comedy Night: Free Outdoor Show. State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Thrillbillys: Live and in Concert. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Lady Limbo. Falls Church Distillers (442 S Washington St A, Falls Church, VA 22046). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Jeffrey Osborne: Live and in Concert. The Birchmere (3701 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305). $85. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500. Proof of full vaccination for Covid-19 or a negative test taken within the past 72 hours are required before entering the venue.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Jameson Green: Free Outdoor Show. State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Mary Shaver and Mike Tash: Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Shartel & Hume Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Smokehouse. Falls Church Distillers (442 S Washington St A, Falls Church, VA 22046). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Danny Gatton Birthday Celebration. The Birchmere (3701 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500. Proof of full vaccination for Covid-19 or a negative test taken within the past 72 hours are required before entering the venue.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Hollywood Nights: A True Bob Seger Experience. State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046). $22. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300. All indoor shows require a proof of vaccination (original card or picture is sufficient), or a negative Covid-19 test that is no more than 72 hours old for entry.

Josh Allen Band: Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Rusty’s Lost Highway Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042). 8:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jake Arthur: Live. Falls Church Distillers (442 S Washington St A, Falls Church, VA 22046). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Color School: Live and in Concert. Falls Church Distillers (442 S Washington St A, Falls Church, VA 22046). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Prince Tribute Experience featuring Junie Henderson. The Birchmere (3701 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500. Proof of full vaccination for Covid-19 or a negative test taken within the past 72 hours are required before entering the venue.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

U2TOPIA: Tribute to U2 — Free Outdoor Concert. State Theatre (220 N Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

DC 3 Country Show: Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Wolf’s Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042). 8:15 p.m. 703-241-9504.